11-year-old North Carolina boy bitten by copperhead at birthday party

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jennifer Hyatt wasn’t exactly sure what to do when a friend told her “your son was bit by a venomous snake” at his 11th birthday party.

“Your mind goes blank,” she said. “Just in pure panic.”

“I was running from my friend who had a water balloon and … I guess a snake jumped and got me,” Cameron Robbins said. “I was scared because some snakes are very poisonous.”

Now the Cub Scout wants other kids to know what to do and what not to do.

“Something I shouldn’t have done I went straight to the bathroom and checked it,” Robbins said.

He says he should have called for an adult right away. Luckily a family friend and former EMT was nearby to help, calming him down and relaxing Robbins to slow down the venom.

“It was already starting to swell and he was in severe pain,” Hyatt said.

Luckily, he didn’t need anti-venom at the hospital. His biggest birthday present: a lesson learned.

“When you get bit by a snake, you go to an adult right away, you don’t go do what I did,” Robbins said.