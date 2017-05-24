× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Gloomy today but storms tonight… Watch out for areas of patchy fog again this morning. We will see cloudy skies again today but not as much rain. A few scattered showers and drizzle are possible but rain will not be as widespread as yesterday. Highs today will return to near 70.

Rain and storm chances will increase tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible tonight with heavy downpours, gusty winds, hail, and even isolated tornadoes possible. Rain and storms should move out by sunrise Thursday morning.

We will start with cloudy skies Thursday morning but some sunshine may mix in for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms for roll in again, mainly for the afternoon and evening. Highs will warm to near 80 tomorrow and winds will ramp up. Clouds will clear out Friday morning so we will finish the work week with sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Today: AM Fog, Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs near 70. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%), Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 24th

1980 F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co

