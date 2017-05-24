Swimming advisory issued for Newport News beach

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Peninsula Health District has issued a swimming advisory for King-Lincoln Park Beach.

Samples that were taken on May 23 showed that bacteria levels in the water were higher than the State Water Quality Standards.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.

Samples will be taken again and health officials will remove the sign and notify the public once the bacteria levels decrease.