ODU rallies past FIU for 3-2 win in first round of Conference USA Tournament

BILOXI, Miss (ODUSports.com) – Facing yet another late-game deficit, Old Dominion scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally over seventh-seeded FIU, 3-2, in the opening round of the Conference USA Tournament on Wednesday at MGM Park.

“We’ve been doing it all year,” said head coach Chris Finwood. “I told our guys ‘we’ve got them right where we want them, down one in the eighth.’ We’ve had so many of those like that it doesn’t really surprise you. These guys are just built like that, they don’t ever quit.”

Zach Rutherford‘s RBI single tied the game at 2-2, before Kurt Sinnen drew a bases-loaded walk for what proved to be the game-winning RBI.

“It’s really just keep doing what we’ve been doing all season,” said Rutherford. “Just keep battling all 27 outs and keep playing the game the whole time. Today, we just came out on top.”

With the win, ODU advances to play Rice tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET. Rice defeated Florida Atlantic, 5-3, in its first round game.