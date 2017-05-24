Man reports he was robbed and abducted after picking up prostitute in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a man reported he was robbed after piking up a woman for prostitution.

On May 23 around 2 p.m., the victim, a 51-year-old Poquoson man walked into Newport News Police Headquarters to make a report of a robbery and abduction, police said.

He said the incident happened between May 18 at 9 p.m. and May 19 at 4 p.m.

The victim said he picked up an unknown female in the area of Mercury Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue around 9 p.m. for the purpose of prostitution.

The woman allegedly took him to a house in the 1300 block of 25th Street.

Once they were at the residence, two unknown black males entered the residence and assaulted the victim, taking his cash and credit cards.

Around 11 p.m. the men forced the victim at gunpoint to drive to several bank ATMs and remove cash, police said.

The men then brought the victim back to the residence and between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. the men again forced the victim to use his credit cards making purchases at local convenient stores until the cards were declined.

Around 4 p.m. the men reportedly exited the victim’s vehicle a block from the original residence and threatened to harm his family if he called police.

The first suspect was described as a black male, dark skinned, approximately 5’10, stocky, and armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect was described as a black male, dark skinned, approximately 5’10, thin to medium build, receding hair line, and wearing a white tank-top and glasses.

The female that the victim originally picked up was described as a black female in her 20’s with a medium build, approximately 5’5, and wearing a wig.

Police said there were no major injuries and the investigation is ongoing.