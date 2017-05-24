Memorial Day 2017 events and discounts in Hampton Roads

Memorial Day is a day honoring American soldiers who died serving the country in wars. Looking for something to do? Check out some of these events in Hampton Roads.

Memorial Day Events:

Newport News:

Memorial Day Celebration at Victory Arch – Sponsored by American Legion Braxton-Perkins Post #25, this annual ceremony is held at 11 a.m. at the Victory Arch, 25th Street & West Avenue, in downtown Newport News. After the ceremony, the public is invited learn about America’s rich military heritage at the Virginia War Museum. Visit the museum on Memorial Day and receive $1 off the admission price.

Memorial Day TraDoc band – honor and remember those who served in this beloved annual tradition, with U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command Band. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, this event is free and open to the public.

Portsmouth:

Portsmouth Annual Memorial Day Parade – A Portsmouth tradition since 1884, the annual Memorial Day Parade salutes the service and sacrifices of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces and celebrates Portsmouth’s proud military heritage. Enjoy floats, marching bands and lots of excitement. The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. and travels on High Street from Peninsula Avenue (at I.C. Norcom High School) to Crawford Street.

Yorktown:

Memorial Day Ceremony at York Hall – Posting of colors, historical re-enactors, guest speaker, and the placing of flowers. York Hall, 301 Main Street. Free.

Williamsburg:

Memorial Day weekend at the Williamsburg KOA Campground – Camping with your family at the Williamsburg KOA Campground and watch a movie under the stars, participate in our bike parade, tie-dye a shirt, enjoy heaping stacks of pancakes at our charity breakfast, & satisfy your sweet tooth with an ice cream. More info: KOA.com

Eastern Shore:

Memorial Day Family Camps at The Chincoteague Bay Field Station are an ideal way for your family to get away, unwind, and enjoy a holiday weekend on the beautiful coastal islands of the Eastern Shore of Virginia! Spend time with your family on the gorgeous coast discovering and learning about the world of marine science. Family Campers will throw a trawl net and collect marine creatures, explore marine habitats, kayak and canoeing through tidal rivers, walk knee deep in marsh mud and enjoy the sun on a barrier island beach. Wild Ponies, Egrets and Horseshoe Crabs all await you! This one of a kind family vacation is all inclusive of activities, housing, meals, transportation to field sites and includes a family portrait and tee shirts so you’ll always remember this experience!

Discounts: