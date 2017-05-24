Man suffers non-life threatening injury in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police responded to a shooting Wednesday night.

Police communications got a call about the shooting in the area of 79th Street and Orcutt Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the incident involved a male adult victim who was driving down Orcutt Avenue in a vehicle near 79th Street. Two to three gunshots struck the victim’s vehicle. One of the gunshots hit the victim in the back area.

The victim drove himself to the area of the 4900 Block of West Mercury Blvd, where Hampton Police were first called, before turning the case over to Newport News Police.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back area, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.