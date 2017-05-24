Job fair for healthcare professionals to take place in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Looking for a job in the healthcare field?

Hampton Roads’ Workforce Development Board is holding a job fair to let job seekers connect and network with more than 30 participating employers in the healthcare field throughout Hampton Roads.

“This fair provides us with another opportunity to partner with other workforce development organizations that share our commitment to strengthening the region’s workforce,” said Shawn Avery, President and CEO, Opportunity Inc. “Last year, we placed more than 50% of our job seekers into healthcare positions, and this event supports our continued efforts to meet employer demands in this growing industry cluster.”

The fair will also offer education and veteran resources.

Participating employers include: Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Commonwealth Senior Living, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Envoy Healthcare of Williamsburg, Military Medics and Corpsmen Program, Southeastern Virginia Health System, Tidewater Home Care Inc., Veteran Affairs Medical Center, and several others.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in professional attire and come prepared with multiple copies of their resume.

The Regional Healthcare Job Fair is free and open to the public and will take place at the Peninsula Workforce Development Center – 600 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, Va. For more information, visit www.opp-inc.org.