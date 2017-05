Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The Virginia Beach SPCA and Golden Slippers Dance Academy will host a Dancing for the Stars style competition called Dancing for Paws on Saturday, June 10th at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk.

WTKR's Todd Corillo is among the dancers who will take the stage that night, and he and his dancing partner show us some of their moves on our stage, along with another couple preparing for the big show.

Dancing for Paws

Saturday, June 10th @ 7:00 p.m.

Chrysler Hall, Norfolk

www.vbspca.com