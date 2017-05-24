Baltimore tattoo artist covers up racist tattoos for free

BALTIMORE, Md. – A Baltimore tattoo parlor is offering to cover up racist, hateful and gang-affiliated tattoos for free.

Southside Tattoo parlor made the announcement on their Facebook page, and the post went viral.

David Cutlip, the owner of the parlor, turned the idea into a non-profit organization called Redemption Ink.

“Sometimes people change,” Cutlip said. “We’re not pushing this service on anyone, we threw the idea out there and it seems to have opened a floodgate.”

If there’s no option to the existing tattoo, the non-profit will use donations and affiliates for removal options.

For more information on Redemption Ink, click here.

Southside Tattoo has also created a GoFundMe page for a “Random Acts of Tattoo Project” to help bring the idea to tattoo shops all over the world. Click here to donate to the cause.