After couple tries for 17 years to conceive, sextuplets delivered at VCU Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. – Sextuplets were successfully delivered at the VCU Medical center on May 11.

VCU said the three boys and three girls are in good condition and that it took a 40-person team to deliver the babies.

Their mother, Ajibola Taiwo was 30 weeks pregnant when she gave birth by cesarean section, VCU said.

The couple tried to have children for 17 years before they finally conceived.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in 2015 there were nearly 4 million live births in the United States and only 24 were quintuplets or other higher order births.

The sextuplets are being taken care of in the NICU for the time being. Ajibola was discharged from the hospital May 18 but the parents participate in the babies’ care in the NICU, VCU said.

To read the full story about the Taiwo family click here.