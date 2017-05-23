Virginia Beach mom physically assaulted in road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach mom says she was physically assaulted by another driver in a road rage incident, while her two-year-old son was in the backseat.

Farren Watts says it all started at the intersection of South Plaza Trail and Holland Road on Friday morning.

Virginia Beach Police tell News 3 they took the report at 10:45 a.m.

According to the report, there was a road rage incident that escalated into one vehicle hitting the other.

Watts says she was at a red light and glanced down at the time. She heard a honk from a woman in a car behind her and noticed that the light was green.

She says the driver appeared agitated.

Watts says the woman got into to the lane beside her and purposefully hit her car. The two cars separated momentarily, and then the woman ended up behind Watts and hit her again.

Watts says she drove over the curb into a nearby apartment complex to make sure her son was OK, but the woman followed her.

"She got out of her vehicle, punched my windshield and opened my car door and pulled me out by the head of my hair and started completely wailing on me," says Watts.

She says the woman did not stop until an employee at the apartment ran over and started to call 911.

Watts says the woman quickly drove away when she heard the phone call to police.

A Virginia Beach Police spokeswoman says the case was assigned to a detective.

Watts says she went to the hospital and found out she had a minor concussion. She also had a swollen lip and bruising on her shoulder, neck, back, and top of her hand.

She only remembers the woman's vehicle as an SUV with a light grey-blue color.

She says the woman who assaulted her also had children in her car.

"She does not need to be behind a wheel," says Watts. "You never know, it could happen to somebody else again."