× Virginia Beach considers multiple options for future of City Hall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach City Council is looking at the future of its aging City Hall building at its meeting Tuesday.

Facilities Manager Tom Nicholas estimates the city currently needs 123,000 square feet of space and will need 149,000 square feet in 2070.

Nicholas says current City Hall building only provides 62,000 usable square feet and is filled with asbestos, among other concerns.

Nicholas and Moseley Architects will present more than a half dozen options on how to move forward including adding onto and renovating the current City Hall, constructing a new building at the Muncipal Center and constructing a new City Hall at Virginia Beach Town Center.

Each option is expected to cost at least $55 million.

In June, City Council will also look at a proposal from Armada Hoffler to include a new City Hall building in a proposed $100 million expansion of Town Center.