Super Bowl 55 being moved to Tampa Bay, Super Bowl 56 to Los Angeles

After a delay in the construction of the stadium in Los Angeles, NFL owners have decided to move Super Bowl 55 in 2021 to Tampa Bay.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, Super Bowl LV (55) will now be held at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Buccaneers.

Los Angeles will have to wait until Super Bowl 56 to host it’s first Super Bowl in the new stadium. The NFL requires stadiums to be open for two full years before hosting a Super Bowl.

This past Winter, Southern California experienced record-setting rainfall, delaying the excavation and proceeding of the building process for the Rams and Chargers new stadium. Earlier today in a statement, the Rams said “In the best interest of the project, we have decided to move the opening date to summer of 2020.”

With the new changes, here are the next five Super Bowl’s: