Summer Explosion: Indoor Entertainment

NORFOLK, Va. – Not every day of the summer can be spent outside.

Sometimes you have to bring the entertaining indoors!

Here are a few ideas to help you keep the kids from getting bored on those “inside days” this summer:

-Write letters and cards to far away friends and relatives

-Bake and decorate cookies or cupcakes and bring to neighbors or friends

-Create an indoor obstacle course, make it harder by blindfolding one of the players and having the other people guide them through the course

-Make a scrapbook with memories from the previous school year

-Put on a fashion show or a play, record on your phone so kids can re-watch!

-Play “What am I eating?”: blindfold one person and have them guess what they are tasting

Check out even more fun things you can do from inside your house!