President Trump’s FY18 budget includes defense spending boost, which could benefit Hampton Roads

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump’s first full budget proposal was rolled out Tuesday morning and it includes a moderate boost in defense spending which could benefit Hampton Roads.

The $4.1 trillion budget includes an additional $52 billion for the Department of Defense by lifting the defense budget cap under current law.

The White House says the budget increase in defense spending is the starting point for rebuilding the current force.

In a Pentagon briefing Tuesday, the Department of Defense said the budget proposal helps fund Navy ship maintenance to improve timelines to meet future deployments.

It also funds deployed flying hours for the Navy while also investing in maintenance to increase the number of available aircraft available for training and deployments.

The shipbuilding request is largely the same as last year, with funding for the future USS Enterprise aircraft carrier, two Virginia-class submarines and two destroyers, among others.

The future USS Enterprise (CVN-80) will be built at Newport News Shipbuilding, which also helps build the Virginia-class submarines.

The Department of Defense is also seeking authority for another round of military base closings in fiscal year 2021.

The Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process is being urged by the Pentagon to reduce excess capacity.

Pentagon leaders estimate there’s about 20% excess capacity and a BRAC focused on making infrastructure more efficient could save $2 billion a year.

The last BRAC process was in 2005, at which time Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach was in danger of being closed. Efforts to rollback encroachment on the base by Virginia Beach leaders kept the East Coast Master Jet Base open.

The budget request also includes a 2.1% increase in pay for military members and a 1.9% increase for civilian employees.

Related:

Trump seeks $1.6 billion for border wall ‘bricks and mortar’