Newport News Police investigating report of robbery at hotel

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a man told them he was robbed at the Uptown Suites in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers responded to the hotel on May 22 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

They spoke to the victim, a 51-year-old man, who told them he was robbed.

The victim told police he returned back to the hotel when he was approached by two black men.

During the encounter, one of the suspects pulled the front of his shirt up, showing a silver handgun to the victim. The man with the gun racked the slide and told the victim, “Give me all you got.”

The two men pat the victim down and took his tablet, briefcase and wallet containing his bank cards.

After the robbery, the two suspects drove away in a white vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

The first suspect is described as 6’2″ tall, skinny and wearing a gray shirt. The second suspect is described as being approximately 5’10” with dreadlocks.