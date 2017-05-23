× Local concert venues address Manchester terror attack

NORFOLK, Va. – At least 22 people were killed, several others injured in the Ariana Grande concert bombing last night in Manchester.

Terror attacks like this have set a precedence at local concert venues here in Hampton Roads.

Staff with SevenVenues, in Norfolk, told News 3, following the Paris attack in 2015, they enhanced their security to ensure the safety of concert goers.

They sent us the below statement.

“The City of Norfolk works very hard to ensure the safety and security of patrons at all our events. City staff work collaboratively with Norfolk Police and Norfolk Sheriff’s office to implement security measures that are seen and unseen. Since 2015, we’ve enhanced security measures for all patrons entering one of the city’s seven entertainment venues. All guests are subject to physical and visual inspections, wanding and bag checks.”

A few blocks away at the NorVa, staff boast that they host over 160 shows a year.

With the large number of performances as well as the string of terror attacks, they added four metal detectors to their property about a year ago.

Management said after 9/11 they began to increase their security protocol and the detectors were the final touch.

Luckily, they said there haven’t been shocking findings since the installation.

Tonight, Russ will be performing.

Management said they have the security measures in place to ensure a night of safe musical fun for anyone that enters their doors.