× First Warning Forecast: Tracking even more rain

Tracking even more rain….Keep your umbrella handy. We’re tracking more rain on the way.

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain as a front remains stalled across the area. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, this afternoon and evening, which could produce some localized flooding. Turn around, don’t drown. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see more rain. Again, some of the rain could be heavy. Flooding is possible. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 60s.

On Wednesday, we’ll likely see more clouds than rain for most of the day. The rain will likely build in a bit more by Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

Showers and storms will continue through Thursday. Highs will be near 80. More sunshine moves in by Friday.

Today: Cloudy Skies. Rain (100%). Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Rain (70%). Lows in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30-40%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N/E 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2005 F0 Tornado: Surry Co

2005 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-1.00″

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.