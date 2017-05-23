‘Barks & Brews’ event coming to Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. – Enjoy a cold beer and bring your dog to the Norfolk Botanical Garden at their “Barks & Brews” event.

The event is on Sunday, June 4 at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bring your favorite outdoor chair or blanket and enjoy craft beer, live music and food from several vendors.

Regular admission prices will still apply to humans who are not members of the Garden.

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military and $10 for ages 3-17. Ages two and under get in for free. Admission for dogs will be $5 for non-members and free for members.