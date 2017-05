Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In preparation for the 27th Annual Whitney M. Young, Jr. Awards Dinner, we talk with representatives of the Urban League about what's work is still to be done and how it is getting done.

27th Annual Whitney M. Young, Jr. Awards Dinner & Discussion

Thursday, June 1 - 6:00pm

Chesapeake Conference Center

www.ulhr.org.