New kayaking tours coming to downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus is offering an urban kayaking program that will help people join in on the waterfront fun in downtown Norfolk this summer.

Starting May 26, Nauticus is teaming up with Virginia Beach-based Chesapean Outdoors to offer a new kayak rental program and guided tours on the waterfront.

“We tested the waters last summer,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus Executive Director. “Based on the input we received, this year we’re offering more late afternoon, sunset rentals as well as a completely new guided tour concept.”

The kayaks will be docked in the Half Moone marina adjacent to Nauticus.

Rentals will be available Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The cost is $20 per hour.

Double kayaks are $30 per hour.

Reservations are recommended.

Guided tours, which cost $50 per person, will be offered daily at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Both rentals and tours will be offered through Labor Day.

For reservations, please call (757) 961-0447 or visit www.chesapean.com.