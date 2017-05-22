Hampton homicide fugitive captured in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – A homicide fugitive wanted out of Hampton has been captured, according to police.

Larry Devon Scott was arrested in connection with a homicide that happened on July 12, 2014, and an assault on a law enforcement officer that happened on February 18, 2015.

On July 12, 2014, at around 2:30 a.m., police communications got 911 calls in reference to shots being fired.

When officers got there, they located two victims.

One of the victims, a 25 -year-old Hampton male, was found in the 500 block of West Queen Street and was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and later released, according to police.

While canvassing the area police were told that there was a second victim that was lying on the sidewalk in the 200 block of North Back River Road.

Officers responded and found 21-year-old Tyquan D. Woods dead at the scene.

On February 18, 2015, at 1:18 p.m., a Hampton Police Officer made contact with a suspicious person in the 800 block of LaSalle Avenue.

When the officer attempted to identify him, the suspect provided false information to the officer, police said.

The officer then tried to detain the suspect and the suspect fled on foot.

As the officer chased the suspect he brandished a firearm at the officer. The officer immediately sought cover and the suspect fled on foot.

As a result of both investigations ​Larry Devon Scott, a 28-year-old Hampton man with a last known address in the 1500 block of Adams Circle, has been located in Fayetteville, North Carolina and apprehended.

Police said he has been charged with one count of Murder, one count of Aggravated Maiming, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and one count of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.