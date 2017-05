Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Our own Blaine Stewart talks with NFL star Drew Brees about one of the biggest threats to young people this summer. Drew tell us about The Heat Factor and how we might just help save a life by remembering the acronym, H.E.A.T:

H-High Temperature

E-Exercise or Activity

A-Acting Confused

T-Time to Call 911

For more information viewers can visit www.theheatfactor.com