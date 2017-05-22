Bruce Allen: Redskins have ‘beautiful plan’ for new stadium

ARLINGTON, Va. – Could the ‘Skins soon have a site for their new stadium?

Redskins team president Bruce Allen told reporters Monday at the team’s annual charity golf outing, the process of building a new stadium for the team will “begin sooner than anyone believes.”

“It has to be a jewel,” Allen said of the future home for the burgundy and gold. “We have a beautiful plan. It’s been well-received by everyone who’s seen it.”

Washington plans to leave its current home, FedEx Field, after its lease expires in 2027. Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has stated The Commonwealth is “vigorously pursuing” the Redskins stadium project.