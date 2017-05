SUFFOLK, Va. – CNN journalist Anderson Cooper jumped out of a plane for the very first time Saturday at Skydive Suffolk.

Cooper was in town for a fundraising event for Spike’s K-9 Fund.

Spikes K9 Fund is a local charity that provides bullet proof vests for local police dogs.

Cooper is a big contributor to the charity, and previously donated his speaking fee from a Norfolk event at Chrysler Hall.

So this happened today. Awesome jump this morning. photo by @souloui. thanks @skydivesuffolk. @spikesk9fund A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on May 20, 2017 at 9:50am PDT