Two displaced in Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two people have been displaced following a house fire in the 200 block of Greenfield Crescent.

The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from the two-story home. Firefighters went into the house and found a small fire in an upstairs bedroom.

The fire was contained to the bedroom.

The residents got out of the home safely before firefighters arrived. There were no injuries.

Responding units included Engines 1, 2 and 3, Ladder 3, Rescue 1, EMS 1, Medic 3, Battalion 1 and FM-1.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.