Pickup truck carrying driveway sealant overturns in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police and Fire crews responded to a crash Sunday in the 3300 block of Godwin Blvd.

The call came in just after 12 p.m.

According to police, a Ford pickup truck was traveling southbound on Godwin Blvd. when it was hit by a Ford SUV, causing the truck to overturn.

The pickup truck was hauling a tank of driveway sealant in its bed, which spilled onto the road after the crash.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Eastbound traffic on Godwin Blvd. in the 3300 block near Kings Fork Road is currently being diverted down Kings Fork Road while debris is being cleared from the street.

Public Works crews also responded due to the sealant spill.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.