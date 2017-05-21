North Carolina mom of 4 wins Hwy 55 World Hamburger Eating Competition

RALEIGH, N.C. – A 100 pound, mother of four set a world record Saturday at the Hwy 55 World Hamburger Eating Competition.

Molly Schuyler ate 7 stacked Hwy 55 burgers, a side of fries and a 20 oz. drink in one minute, 37 seconds. That’s a total of 5.7 pounds of food and drink!

Schuyler’s previous record was one minute, 53 seconds.

She beat 12 men in the competition and won the first place prize of $2,500.

To not cut into her winnings, she flew from Los Angeles to Charlotte, drove to Raleigh and spend the night in her rental car.