Katherine Johnson to receive honorary degree from Clark Atlanta University

ATLANTA – Katherine Johnson, one of the inspirations behind the novel and film “Hidden Figures,” will receive an honorary Doctor of Science Honoris

Causa from Clark Atlanta University Monday.

Other honorary degree recipients include Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., U.S. Rep. John Conyers and William Pickhard, Ph.D.

The 98-year-old former NASA mathematician calculated the trajectory for Alan Shepard, the first American in space. Johnson also confirmed, by hand, the launch calculations for John Glenn, the first American to circle the globe in 1962.

“It was a piece of cake,” said Johnson, joking about her legendary math skills during her time at NASA in Hampton.

The movie is based on the book “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly.

