How South Koreans feel about North Korea

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – North Korea’s latest missile launch shows its technology is becoming more advanced. Their dictator, Kim Jong Un is focusing on power. It’s a new level of threat saying North Korea can strike soon. The new missile flew to an altitude of 1,300 and traveled more than 400 miles.

The talk of North Korean actions is discussed in the news and in Korean-owned restaurants by those who used to call Seoul home.

“They are interested in keeping their dynasty, their current power,” said Jay An.

Jae Jun Chang is the President of the Tidewater Korean American Association and reports on news for a local Korean newspaper.

“Kim Jong Un, it’s not a simple issue. For him nuclear missile program is a survival …to survive or not, his regime. That’s the point that the issue is difficult to solve,” said Chang.

