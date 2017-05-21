× First Warning Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cooler

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking cool temperatures for your Sunday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower today. Just keep that umbrella handy! Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain chances increase on Monday. Looks like we’ll start the work week with showers and storms. There’s a good chance the morning commute will be messy, so be sure to give yourself enough time. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and lower 80s. A slight chance for a shower or storm Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s, which is just below normal for this time of year. More showers and storms possible for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Friday is looking dry with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers (25%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance for a shower late Lows in the mid and upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms (60%). Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health for Saturday



Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.