Virginia Wesleyan softball clinches first-ever College World Series appearance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On the same day as Virginia Wesleyan's commencement ceremony, the Marlins softball team made history.

Jessica Lindsey's RBI double drove in one, and the only run in this game to give the Marlins the 1-0 victory over Kean University in the Virginia Beach Super Regional Championship.

It marks the first-ever College World Series appearance for Virginia Wesleyan (48-2).

"It's kind of surreal," said head coach Brandon Elliot. "For now, we're just going to soak this thing in."

Freshman pitcher Hanna Hull was lights out, taking a no-hit bid through six innings. She was named the Super Regionals Outstanding Pitcher.

"Just the season we had, just has been so unreal," said Hull. "I couldn't have pictured it going any better."

The Marlins wait to find out their opponent, and are one of eight teams advancing to Oklahoma City.