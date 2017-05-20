NORFOLK, Va. – May 20 is National Armed Forces Day.

Armed Forces Day was created to pay tribute to the men and women who serve the United States Armed Forces.

It is celebrated each year on the third Saturday in May and is part of Armed Forces Week.

On August 31, 1949, Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced the creation of an Armed Forces Day to replace separate Army, Navy, Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard and Air Force Days.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy established Armed Forces Day as an official holiday.