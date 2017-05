Former Rep. Anthony Weiner will enter a guilty plea to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, a spokesman for a law firm representing Weiner said Friday.

He will enter the plea at 11 a.m., said David Schaefer, a spokesman for the law firm Covington & Burling, whose attorney, Arlo Devlin-Brown, is representing Weiner.

Devlin-Brown is expected to comment outside the courthouse afterward.

Schaefer would not confirm if the plea was part of a deal.