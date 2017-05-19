× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: A few scattered showers or storms possible

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a big temperature drop for your weekend.

Tonight, expect overcast skies with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows tonight in the mid and upper 60s. Patchy fog possible overnight and Saturday morning.

A few morning showers possible Saturday. Expect skies to be mostly cloudy with off and on rain showers. The day will not be a washout, just keep that rain gear handy. Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph, which will keep temperatures down.

A similar day on tap for Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with an occasional shower. Just keep that umbrella handy! Highs in the low and mid 70s.

Rain chances increase on Monday. Looks like we’ll start the work week with showers and storms. There’s a good chance the morning commute will be messy, so be sure to give yourself enough time. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tuesday is looking dry with clearing skies throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s, which is just below normal for this time of year. More showers and storms possible for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Friday is looking dry with highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or storm possible (25%). Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible (25%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers (25%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health for Saturday



Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

