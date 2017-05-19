Peninsula Health District looking for dog involved in incident near Grafton Station

YORKTOWN, Va. – The Peninsula Health District is looking for a medium-sized, brown dog similar in appearance to a Labrador retriever but thinner, with a narrow nose and light brown, short fur.

The dog was involved in an incident while being walked by a couple behind Grafton Station, on the far side of the pond.

If the dog is not found, the victims may have to undergo post-exposure treatment for the prevention of rabies.

Once found, the dog will not be taken away from its owner, only placed on an in-home confinement period for 10 days.

Anyone who has seen a dog that fits the description in the area is asked to call the Peninsula Health District – Newport News Area Environmental Health Office at 757-594-7340. After hours, contact the York County Animal Control at 757-890-3621.