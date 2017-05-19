Pat Southall Smith comes home to talk about her life and story on Coast Live

Posted 3:36 pm, May 19, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Married to a NFL Hall of Famer (Emmitt Smith), having your own reality show and being a celebrity mom may seem like "the life," but it never comes without a few bumps in the road. We welcome back the former Miss Virginia and author Pat Southall Smith to discuss her life and book Second Chances.