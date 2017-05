Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Ron Fetner (www.ronfetner.com) and Bobby “Blackhat” Walters (www.bobbyblackhat.com) are two popular local musicians who are teaming up for a special "Strictly Blues" show on May 20. But first they stop by our studio for a mini-concert.

Strictly Blues

with Ron Fetner and Bobby "Blackhat" Walters

Saturday, May 20, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Barry Robinson Theater

4552 Princess Anne Rd.

Virginia Beach

www.tidewateracoustic.org