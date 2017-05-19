Lightning strike causes apartment fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A family of four have been displaced after a lighting strike hit an apartment, causing a fire.

Units were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the Great Bridge Apartments and arrived seven minutes later to find fire coming from an exterior electrical panel.

The panel serviced one of the apartment units.

Fire crews quickly evacuated the entire apartment building and brought the fire under control by 7:12 p.m., fire officials said.

There were no injuries reported but a family of four, two adults and two children, were displaced and have made arrangements for lodging.