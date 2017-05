YORKTOWN, Va. – Deputies are investigating after human skeletal remains were found Friday evening.

The remains were discovered around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators do not believe that these remains are related to the Colonial Parkway murders that happened in the 1980s.

No further information is available at this time.

Goosley Road is closed at Leigh Road and Crawford Road.

The Goosley Road road closure may last well into tomorrow and deputies say to avoid the area.