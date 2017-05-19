Colonial artifacts discovered while surveying site of I-64/I-264 improvement project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Some exciting things have been discovered during a Virginia Department of Transportation construction project in Virginia Beach!

VDOT has announced that while they were working on pre-construction activities at the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, thousands of historical artifacts were discovered!

Ken Stuck is an archaeologist with VDOT. In a video posted by VDOT, he says they conduct archaeological surveys before large projects to see if any artifacts turn up.

When they started surveying the I-64/I-264 Interchange project, they found artifacts from the 18th century!

Archaeologists from the College of William and Mary have also been working at the site and have helped pull almost 20,000 artifacts from the ground.