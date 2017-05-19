Chesapeake fire crews respond to early morning fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va.- Chesapeake firefighters battle a 2-alarm fire early Friday morning.

Officials say they responded to a townhouse fire in the Greenbrier section of the city where they saw heavy smoke coming from several residences.

The fire started in an apartment on the first floor in the back, Chesapeake Fire PIO Scott Clifford said from there is spread to two adjacent units.

Two of the units have heavy smoke and fire damage, one unit has serious smoke damage.

None of the occupants were injured and all pets made it out of the homes safely as well. No firefighters were hurt.

Right now the Chesapeake Fire Marshal is on scene investigating what caused this fire.

A total of five people have been displaced. A family of four lived in one of the damaged units and a man lived in another one. The home with smoke damage is being assessed.

The single man is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Stay with WTKR.com for more updates.