Adult and four minors taken to hospital after Norfolk water rescue

NORFOLK, Va. – An adult and four minors were taken to hospitals after a water rescue Friday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., units of Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a water rescue call in the 700 block of East Ocean View at Community Beach.

When crews got there they saw two people on shore and three others in the water.

Flotation gear was given to one person in the water and an official swam out to the victim and brought the person to shore.

A flotation device was then given to the other victims and officials swam out to them. The officials held them until they were picked up by a Coast Guard boat from JEB Little Creek.

In total five patients, one adult and four minors, were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters.

All the patients were conscious and appeared in good condition, fire officials said.

There was no formation released about the circumstances that led to the rescue.