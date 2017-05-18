Virginia Beach charity group hosts golf tournament to benefit CHKD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Mermaid Circle is hosting a golf tournament benefiting Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters and other organizations.

On June 5 the circle will host their 11th Drive for Little Lives Tournament.

The charity golf tournament is a great way to give back. The Mermaid Circle raises money for various local children’s charities including CHKD, Communities In Schools, For Kids, Edmarc, and many more groups.

The event will be held at the Broad Bay Country Club (2120 Lords Landing, Virginia Beach).

If you are interested in sponsoring or playing golf message The Mermaid Circle on Facebook or email driveforlittlelives@yahoo.com.