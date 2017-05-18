× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A hot end to the work week

Another hot day but a much cooler weekend… Expect another warm and muggy morning with temperatures near 70. We will see a few extra clouds this morning but expect sunshine for most of the day. Highs will reach into the low 90s today, about 15 degrees above normal. Southwest winds will pick up this morning and could gust to near 25 mph this afternoon.

Highs will slip into the upper 80s for Friday. We will see sunshine Friday morning with clouds building in for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday night as a cold front pushes in from the north. Some storms could be strong to severe.

A big cool down will move in for the weekend. Expect highs in the low 70s on Saturday, below normal for this time of year. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers. We will warm into the mid and upper 70s on Sunday with partly sunny skies and an isolated shower/storm possible. It will not be a washout this weekend but a few showers and storms are possible. Rain and storm chances will increase for Monday.

Today: A Few Clouds, Hot & Humid, Breezy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-15G20

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 10 (Very HighighH)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 18th

1977 Tornado: Louisa Co

