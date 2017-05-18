Spice of Blythe: Explore the world through cheese!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- I'm on a mission to explore as much of the world as I can. And when I can't do it through actual travel, I do it through cheese!

Cheese is amazing because it comes in different forms from all over the world. It reflects different cultures and uses milk from a variety of animals.

So, here's a beginner's guide to an extra cheesy world tour.

Let's start with France and a little truffle cheese. Truffles combined with goat's milk makes a delicious cheese.

How about those stinky, stinky blues? What makes blue cheese so stinky? A fabulous mold that tastes great.

Try a Maytag or a Stilton for a blue taste of England, too!

So what about the good old U.S. of A? How about a cheddar that's aged in the great state of Wisconsin? Or head to California, New York, or even Michigan!

One of the best things about cheese, though, is that it doesn't dine alone! Pair it with some fresh fruit, some crispy crackers, or better yet - some wine!

Try a new wine, try a new cheese, and see where it takes you.

The Spice of Blythe is, take a tour around the world - and enjoy the ride - on a big wheel of cheese!