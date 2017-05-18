New bill would open up renovation possibility for 36 aging Hampton Roads schools

WASHINGTON – Some aging Hampton Roads schools may be getting a makeover soon thanks to a new bill introduced by U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) and Budget Committees, and Warner, a member of the Senate Budget and Finance Committees, introduced the School Infrastructure Modernization Act on Wednesday.

The bill will spur public and private investment in renovating active historic school buildings.

Currently, buildings receive a tax credit only if they have been renovated to serve a different function than before. The new bill would waive the prior use clause, allowing school districts with aging buildings and tight budgets to partner with private entities to finance renovations that the districts would not be able to afford otherwise.

According to a 2013 analysis, approximately 40% of K-12 schools in Virginia – more than 800 schools – are at least 50 years old.

The Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentives Program has played a role in rehabilitating historic structures and revitalizing communities for more than 35 years. In the Commonwealth alone, the Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit (HTC) has helped restore more than 1,200 structures since 1997.

Examples of current and former Hampton Roads schools that could be eligible for this tax credit are:

