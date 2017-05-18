× First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms Friday evening

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking more hot weather and then some cooler temperatures.

Partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the upper 60s. It will be a bit muggy.

Friday will start off dry. It will be another warm and muggy day, with highs near 90. As we head into the afternoon and evening, a cold front will approach the area from the north. We could see a few scattered showers and storms.

We’re tracking a few scattered showers and storms for Saturday. The whole day won’t be a washout. If you don’t see the rain, you can expect partly sunny skies. High temperatures will cool into the upper 60s and lower 70s as our winds shift from the northeast. On Sunday, an isolated shower or storm is possible. Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Rain and storm chances increase for Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Increasing chances for showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and possible storms (30%). Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: NE10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.