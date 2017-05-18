× First Warning Forecast: Another steamy day today, but some cooler weather is on the way

Another steamy day today, but some cooler weather is on the way….We’ve got more hot weather in the forecast, but it won’t last long. We’re tracking some cooler weather on the way.

As we move through our Thursday afternoon, stay cool! We’re tracking high temperatures in the lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel a little hotter in some communities. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today. Winds will blow in from the southwest between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds here and there. It will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the upper 60s.

On Friday, we’ll likely start our day dry. But by late afternoon into the evening, a cold front will approach the area from the north, giving way to a few scattered showers and storms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. We’ll watch it closely. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. It will likely feel like the low to mid 90s because of the humidity.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies. High temperatures will cool into the upper 60s and lower 70s as our winds shift from the northeast. On Sunday, an isolated shower or storm is possible. Otherwise, we’ll see partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. Rain and storm chances increase for Monday.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. Breezy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Breezy and Warm. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: NE10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1977 Tornado: Louisa Co

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.